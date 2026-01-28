President Murmu Advocates for Inclusivity and Social Equity in Education
President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the government's sensitivity towards marginalized communities, emphasized social justice and inclusive development during a joint parliamentary session. She outlined successful social schemes benefiting millions, reflecting the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' Efforts continue to empower the poor and promote equity in education.
Country:
- India
Amid growing concerns regarding the University Grants Commission's new regulations for equitable education, President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament to spotlight the government's commitment to marginalized groups, including Dalits and tribal communities.
During her address at the Budget Session's commencement, Murmu reiterated the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' underscoring how this inclusive approach has positively impacted citizens' lives. She recalled that in 2014, social security schemes served 25 crore citizens, a figure that has now grown to 95 crore through persistent governmental efforts.
Murmu also highlighted the expansion of housing developments and essential services, such as water and LPG connections, within the last decade. Institutional transparency and the delivery of benefits through Direct Benefit Transfers have further driven her administration's campaign for empowerment and social equity.
