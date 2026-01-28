Left Menu

President Murmu Advocates for Inclusivity and Social Equity in Education

President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the government's sensitivity towards marginalized communities, emphasized social justice and inclusive development during a joint parliamentary session. She outlined successful social schemes benefiting millions, reflecting the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' Efforts continue to empower the poor and promote equity in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:00 IST
President Murmu Advocates for Inclusivity and Social Equity in Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing concerns regarding the University Grants Commission's new regulations for equitable education, President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament to spotlight the government's commitment to marginalized groups, including Dalits and tribal communities.

During her address at the Budget Session's commencement, Murmu reiterated the government's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' underscoring how this inclusive approach has positively impacted citizens' lives. She recalled that in 2014, social security schemes served 25 crore citizens, a figure that has now grown to 95 crore through persistent governmental efforts.

Murmu also highlighted the expansion of housing developments and essential services, such as water and LPG connections, within the last decade. Institutional transparency and the delivery of benefits through Direct Benefit Transfers have further driven her administration's campaign for empowerment and social equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026