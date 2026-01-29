Uttar Pradesh Launches Cashless Healthcare for Education Staff
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved cashless medical treatment schemes for teachers and education staff, reaching nearly 15 lakh beneficiaries. The initiative, a first-of-its-kind, covers both basic and secondary education departments and mirrors the Ayushman Bharat health program. It's a comprehensive healthcare coverage effort supported by state funding.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced groundbreaking cashless medical treatment schemes designed to benefit teachers and educational staff across the state's basic and secondary education sectors.
Announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative extends comprehensive healthcare coverage to nearly 15 lakh beneficiaries, including teachers from various educational institutions.
This state-funded scheme draws inspiration from the Ayushman Bharat health program and marks a significant step towards improving healthcare access for educators throughout Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sterling Hospitals Urges Healthcare Investment Boost Ahead of Union Budget
Swisslog Healthcare Expands Into India to Revolutionize Pharmacy Automation
Goa's Digital Leap: Revolutionizing Public Healthcare Access
Boosting India's Healthcare: Experts Urge Budget Enhancement
Kerala's Bold Initiative: Specialized Menopause Clinics to Revolutionize Women's Healthcare