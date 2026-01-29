Uttar Pradesh Launches Cashless Healthcare for Education Staff

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced groundbreaking cashless medical treatment schemes designed to benefit teachers and educational staff across the state's basic and secondary education sectors.

Announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative extends comprehensive healthcare coverage to nearly 15 lakh beneficiaries, including teachers from various educational institutions.

This state-funded scheme draws inspiration from the Ayushman Bharat health program and marks a significant step towards improving healthcare access for educators throughout Uttar Pradesh.

