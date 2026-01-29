Youth as Pillars of 'Viksit Bharat': Governor Singh's Vision for 2047

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh lauded the youth as pivotal to realizing 'Viksit Bharat', the government's vision for a fully developed India by 2047. Speaking at the ruby jubilee of the Students' Self-Support Union (SSU), Singh encouraged students to harness their unique skills to propel Mizoram and the nation forward.

Governor Singh highlighted youths' responsibilities in achieving the country's vision. The SSU's commitment to self-reliance among students was praised as a motivational force. Singh advocated for microfinancing schemes to further support students, emphasizing the union's focus on labor dignity and financial independence.

Singh urged students to maintain clear goals with integrity and community focus, asserting that true success involves supporting others. He expressed that the SSU's initiatives go beyond education, shaping responsible citizens. Founded in 1985 at Hrangbana College, the SSU remains a beacon of student empowerment.

