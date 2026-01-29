Left Menu

Odisha Student Shines at Pariksha Pe Charcha: A Dream Meeting with PM Modi

Brinda Rani Panda, a class 9 student from Odisha, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. She inquired about exam time management, receiving insightful advice from Modi. Her painting earned her a Super 100 award in Project Veer Gatha, marking a notable achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Brinda Rani Panda, a class nine student from Odisha, experienced a cherished moment when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ninth 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in New Delhi.

As the lone representative from Odisha, Brinda interacted with Modi alongside 36 other students. She posed a question about time management for exams, receiving invaluable advice from the Prime Minister.

Beyond Pariksha Pe Charcha, Brinda received recognition as one of the Super 100 winners in Project Veer Gatha for her painting, a testament to her artistic talent and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

