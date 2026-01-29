JNUSU, AISA-DU stage protests after SC stays UGC equity rules

After the Supreme Court stayed the UGC Equity Regulations 2026 on Thursday, student groups in Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University held protests demanding enactment of the rules. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union held a protest demanding the enactment of the ''Rohith Act''. They burned effigies and raised slogans like, ''Brahmanwad Murdabad, Rohit k hatayaron ko ek dhakka aur do and Manuwad/Brahmanwad jalega'', while protesting. JNUSU general secretary Sunil Yadav told PTI that the slogans raised during the protest are ideological in nature and do not target any particular caste or group. Meanwhile, students from the Left-backed students group All India Students' Association unit of DU held a march, demanding that the stalled regulations be implemented to combat rising discrimination. The group stated that official data shows complaints of caste-based discrimination at universities have surged in the last few years. ''We condemn the judicial stay and demand the Supreme Court uphold the constitutional rights of marginalised students,'' Sooraj Elamon SFI Delhi President said. The students' group called for the rules, which address caste, gender, and disability discrimination, to be extended to all institutions. ''Rohit Act'' refers to the proposed legislation, demanding a central anti-discrimination law in Indian higher education institutions, inspired by Rohith Vemula's 2016 suicide, aiming to prevent caste and identity-based discrimination against students. Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) said the regulations, discussed at a faculty meeting on Wednesday, fail to address the deep-rooted and systemic nature of discrimination in higher education institutions. The association stated that while the rules come amid heightened public debate and protests, their design reflects a lack of intent to genuinely confront caste- and identity-based inequities. ''The JNUTA has not seen the order of the honourable court or the grounds for its order. The position stated is independent of this order and reflects the outcome of the discussion at yesterday's meeting,'' JNUTA said in a statement.

