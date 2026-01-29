Left Menu

TN Guv unveils statue of Tamil poet Kambar at Lok Bhavan

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unveiled a full-sized statue of the legendary Tamil poet Kambar on the Lok Bhavan campus here on Thursday. According to a press release, the governor, who has frequently lauded the richness of Tamil literature and its icons in public forums, commissioned the installation of the statue to honour the poet.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:29 IST
TN Guv unveils statue of Tamil poet Kambar at Lok Bhavan
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unveiled a full-sized statue of the legendary Tamil poet Kambar on the Lok Bhavan campus here on Thursday. According to a press release, the governor, who has frequently lauded the richness of Tamil literature and its icons in public forums, commissioned the installation of the statue to honour the poet. Following the unveiling, Ravi paid floral tributes to Kambar, fondly remembered as the 'Kavichakravarthi' (emperor of poets). The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of Tamil scholars, orators, representatives from various Kambar Kazhagams across the state, and students from various schools and colleges. The initiative is part of the governor's ongoing efforts to highlight the significance of classical Tamil works and their contribution to Indian culture, the release added. Lok Bhavan also distributed the nine-volume 'Kamba Ramayanam', republished on the eve of Sri Rama Navami, during the event.

