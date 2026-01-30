Govt Moves to Keep Learning Going Amid Severe Weather in Northland, Gisborne

The Government is rolling out targeted support to schools, kura and families across Northland and Gisborne to minimise disruption to learning following recent severe weather events, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

Ms Stanford said the immediate priority is ensuring students, families and teachers can continue to access essential education services safely, while communities respond to damaged infrastructure and transport disruption.

She said the Ministry of Education is working closely with schools and providers to maintain school transport services where possible, after road closures disrupted several rural routes. Efforts are underway to restore transport as access improves.

Support is also being put in place to ensure students continue to receive school lunches through the Healthy School Lunches programme, including for students who are currently unable to reach their schools.

In Northland, an Education Hub is being established at Whangaruru School to support students from Whangārei who cannot currently access their usual schools. The hub will accommodate up to 40 primary and secondary students and will include teacher aides to provide additional learning and wellbeing support where needed.

In Gisborne, some schools have delayed the start of term until 9 February due to weather-related impacts. School principals in Te Araroa and Hicks Bay are exploring flexible alternatives, including online learning, using local marae as temporary teaching spaces, sharing facilities between schools, and increasing teaching support to maintain continuity of learning.

Ms Stanford said Ministry staff are working directly with schools and kura to assess damage and identify solutions. Most school property assessments have now been completed, with damage reported as minimal overall.

To support families, the Ministry of Education will provide an 0800 contact number for education-related concerns in Northland. In Gisborne, the Ministry’s local office remains available on 0508 656 565 to respond to all education enquiries.

Ms Stanford encouraged families to reach out for support and stay connected with wider community services during the recovery period. She also thanked schools and kura for their leadership, adaptability and innovation in responding to challenging conditions and supporting affected students and whānau.

Regional Ministry staff will remain in close contact with schools and kura as recovery continues, with further support provided where needed to ensure learning remains accessible and safe.