Left Menu

Manipur observes Martyrs' Day

The day holds significance as it marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs Day to honour the life and legacy of the nations foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 13:04 IST
Manipur observes Martyrs' Day
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur on Friday joined the nation in observing Martyrs' Day to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country's Independence, a Lok Bhavan statement informed. The day holds significance as it marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the people in paying homage by laying a wreath at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Memorial Hall here. MLAs, chief secretary, security advisor, DGP, along with senior civil and police officers, also laid wreaths on the occasion. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the freedom fighters, it said. India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026