Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, reArmenia Academy, AI4aBillion launch entry-level AI education in Hinglish

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, in collaboration with reArmenia Academy and the AI4aBillion initiative, has announced a Certificate programme in BharatiyaIndic Artificial Intelligence and AI4Bharat, aimed at equipping learners with practical AI literacy and real-world application skills aligned with Indias digital economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:45 IST
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, in collaboration with reArmenia Academy and the AI4aBillion initiative, has announced a Certificate programme in Bharatiya/Indic Artificial Intelligence and AI4Bharat, aimed at equipping learners with practical AI literacy and real-world application skills aligned with India's digital economy. The two-month programme will begin in February 2026, preceded by a free public AI introduction webinar on January 31, open to all, according to a press statement issued by the three. The course is led by Honorary Professor Rohit Bansal, Faculty Chair at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, who will personally teach the programme under his AI4aBillion societal initiative. Support from Ravi Gupta, founder of GIL Entrepreneurs Organisation, links the programme to entrepreneurship, innovation, and real-world industry application. Developed in collaboration with reArmenia Academy, an Armenian AI-powered education and transformation ecosystem, the Certificate Program integrates innovative pedagogy focused on human-centered AI, adaptive learning journeys, and hands-on capability building. It includes 10 core AI sessions in English every Saturday and 10 interactive Q&A sessions in Hinglish every Sunday, guiding participants from AI fundamentals to creating multimedia content, automating workflows, and building simple AI agents. ''Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan has always been committed to nurturing knowledge that serves both individual growth and national progress,'' said K Siva Prasad, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (Delhi Kendra). ''With the launch of this Certificate Program in Artificial Intelligence and AI4Bharat, we are taking an important step toward equipping learners with future-ready capabilities that are essential in today's rapidly evolving digital economy. This Program reflects our continued focus on combining educational excellence with practical relevance.'' According to Bansal, this programme is designed to make AI education accessible, practical, and impactful for a wide range of learners. ''Through the AI4aBillion initiative, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to actively participate in India's digital AI-transformed future. During this certificate programme, participants progress through a structured learning journey - from building an AI-first mindset and mastering core fundamentals to creating multimedia content, automating workflows, and developing simple AI agents. The programme includes 10 core AI sessions in English every Saturday and 10 interactive Q&A reflection sessions in Hinglish every Sunday, ensuring both depth and practical application.'' Rebecca Hakobyan, CEO of reArmenia Academy, added, ''By integrating modern AI learning models and real-world methodologies, we aim to help learners develop meaningful, future-ready capabilities.'' The programme is open to students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and lifelong learners, enabling them to harness AI for personal, professional, and societal impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

