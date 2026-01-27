Harry Kane's Bayern Munich Stay: The Future of an English Captain in Germany

Harry Kane's tenure at Bayern Munich may be extended as the club confirms negotiations are underway to prolong his stay. The England captain, who joined Bayern from Tottenham in 2023, has already made a significant impact on the team.

Kane played a crucial role in Bayern's triumph in the Bundesliga last season and has continued his stellar performance with 21 goals in 19 games this season. His outstanding form positions him to potentially surpass Robert Lewandowski's single-season record of 41 goals.

Bayern Munich's board member for sport, Max Eberl, emphasized the importance of Kane's future with the club. Chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen expressed confidence in Kane's well-being and trust in the team, suggesting talks will proceed without haste.

(With inputs from agencies.)