Hong Kong securities regulator suspends listing applications
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 16:21 IST
Hong Kong's securities regulator has identified serious deficiencies in listing documents preparation and called a halt to listing applications, it said on Friday, adding that banks have been asked to review their procedures.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and local stock exchange asked 13 listing sponsors to conduct a comprehensive review and suspended the vetting of 16 listing applications deemed to have not met the required standard, the SFC said.
