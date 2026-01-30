Hong Kong securities regulator suspends listing applications

Hong Kong's ‌securities regulator has identified serious deficiencies in ⁠listing documents preparation and called a halt to listing applications, it ​said on Friday, adding ‍that banks have been asked to review their procedures.

The ⁠Securities ‌and ⁠Futures Commission (SFC) and local stock exchange ‍asked 13 listing sponsors to ​conduct a comprehensive review and ⁠suspended the vetting of 16 ⁠listing applications deemed to have not met the ⁠required standard, the SFC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)