Syria plans to permanently close two displacement camps in the ‌northeast that hold civilians, including foreigners, linked to Islamic State militants, a government official said on Friday.

The ⁠al-Hol and Roj camps hold more than 28,000 people, mostly Syrians and Iraqis, according to the U.N. About 6,000 foreigners are housed in al-Hol and ​a further 2,000 in Roj. A charity that has worked in both ‍camps, the Swiss-based Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, told Reuters it understands Damascus aims to empty and shut the sites within a year.

Syrian forces recently took control ⁠of al-Hol ‌after the chaotic ⁠withdrawal of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF still holds Roj where residents had ‍in recent days reported being confined to their tents as aid groups evacuated due ​to rising security worries. More than 50,000 people who fled IS's ⁠last strongholds as the group lost territory over the last decade were once held ⁠at the two camps. Numbers have fallen due to repatriations, primarily by Iraq.

Among the foreigners held is Shamima Begum, a British-born woman who joined ⁠IS. The civilian displacement camps are for families and others with alleged IS links, ⁠distinct from ‌detention facilities that hold suspected fighters.

