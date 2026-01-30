Left Menu

MP: School principal suspended over food served to students on torn notebook pages

An acting principal of a government-run school in Madhya Pradeshs Maihar district was suspended on Friday for negligence after students were allegedly served food on sheets of paper from old notebooks, an official said.

PTI | Maihar | Updated: 30-01-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 16:35 IST
An acting principal of a government-run school in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district was suspended on Friday for negligence after students were allegedly served food on sheets of paper from old notebooks, an official said. The incident took place during Republic Day celebrations at the Government High School in Bhatigawan village, when children were served 'halwa and puris' on pages torn from discarded notebooks and books, the official said. A video, which surfaced on social media, showed children sitting on the ground and eating food laid out in front of them on paper instead of plates and bowls. Rewa Division Commissioner B S Jamod, in an order, said, ''In-charge principal Sushil Kumar Tripathi of Government High School Bhatigawan has been suspended with immediate effect for negligence in organising a special Republic Day lunch programme at the school.'' Taking cognisance of the incident, Maihar Collector Rani Batad ordered a probe and strict action against those involved. Tripathi has been attached to the District Education Officer's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

