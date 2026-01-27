Power Surge: Madhya Pradesh's Mega Electricity Agreements

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a major energy partnership with three private power firms to secure 4,000 MW of electricity for the state through an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

The agreements were formalized at the Chief Minister's residence, with key figures including Vishesh Gadpale from Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company and representatives from Torrent Power Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, and Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd in attendance.

These new power initiatives are set to not only address Madhya Pradesh's energy requirements but also generate direct and indirect employment for approximately 8,000 individuals, positioning the state as an attractive destination for local and international investors.