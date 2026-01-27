Power Surge: Madhya Pradesh's Mega Electricity Agreements
The Madhya Pradesh government has partnered with three private power companies to generate and supply 4,000 MW of electricity, investing Rs 60,000 crore. The project, expected to create 8,000 jobs, aims to ensure full energy supply for the state, enhancing Madhya Pradesh's appeal to investors.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a major energy partnership with three private power firms to secure 4,000 MW of electricity for the state through an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.
The agreements were formalized at the Chief Minister's residence, with key figures including Vishesh Gadpale from Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company and representatives from Torrent Power Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, and Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd in attendance.
These new power initiatives are set to not only address Madhya Pradesh's energy requirements but also generate direct and indirect employment for approximately 8,000 individuals, positioning the state as an attractive destination for local and international investors.