Goods, services exports registered healthy growth until Jan 21: Piyush Goyal

The country's goods and services exports have registered positive growth so far this year, up to January 21, despite global economic uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. The minister, however, did not disclose the numbers. ''India's goods and service exports continue to grow even in the current year, until January 21, and I am confident that given the hard work, perseverance, we will continue to beat our own records and grow relentlessly and soon become the world's third largest economy,'' he said here at the ICAI World Forum of Accountants event at Greater Noida. The country's merchandise exports grew 1.87 per cent to USD 38.5 billion in December last year. Imports rose by 8.7 per cent to USD 63.55 billion during the month under review, according to government data released on Thursday. During April-December this fiscal, the country's merchandise exports rose 2.44 per cent to USD 330.29 billion. The ministry is expecting that the goods and services exports may cross USD 850 billion in 2025-26 as against USD 825 billion in 2024-25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)