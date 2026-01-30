Make knowledge, humility, spirit of selfless service an integral part of lives: CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday called upon the youngsters to make knowledge, humility and a spirit of selfless service an integral part of their lives. He stated that these values form the true message and guiding path of India's great Gurus. Addressing the 61st Foundation Day of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College here, he expressed pride and honour in participating in the event, which was dedicated to the life, teachings and supreme sacrifices of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Saini said that remembering Guru Gobind Singh brings forth the image of a fearless warrior-saint who devoted his entire life to humanity, righteousness and justice. ''Guru Ji taught the world that principles can never be compromised, even at the cost of one's life, and that self-respect and moral courage are eternal,'' he said. Saini remarked that the foundation day of the college celebrates a legacy of thought, tradition and consciousness that has kept the soul of India awakened for centuries. Established in 1966, the institution aims to inculcate the values of sacrifice, courage, service and humanity among students, which form the very soul of the college. Highlighting the role of teachers, Saini said that educators not only impart academic knowledge but also guide students in life, instilling values and cultural ethics while upholding the revered 'Guru-Shishya' tradition. He added that the college has contributed significantly to character building, nation building and human development, producing distinguished alumni who have excelled in diverse fields. He reiterated that the Haryana government is committed to providing quality education, moral values and equal employment opportunities to every youth in the state. Several initiatives have been undertaken in education, skill development, startups, sports and employment to create new avenues for young people, he said. Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, Saini said a comprehensive roadmap has been prepared to align the education system with the needs of the 21st century. A model Sanskriti College has been established in every district of Haryana, and efforts have been made to ensure that a college is available within a 20-kilometre radius. To ensure effective and time-bound implementation of education reforms, the 'NEEV Portal', an intelligent data-driven decision support system, has been launched in Panchkula, he said. Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing steadily towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the state government to propagate the teachings of the Gurus, including state-level commemorations and the naming of institutions and highways in their honour. Saini affirmed that the government remains dedicated to providing employment-oriented, value-based and ethical education to the coming generations. Emphasising merit-based governance, he noted that over 1.80 lakh youth in Haryana have been provided government jobs purely on merit over the past eleven years.

