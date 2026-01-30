Gurugram properties registered despite prohibition; revenue officials under scanner

Allegations of blatant disregard for law and official directives have surfaced against revenue officials in Gurugram, with a controversial property registrations carried out despite a clear prohibition from the Town and Country Planning Department (TCP), an official said. The latest case relates to the Bristol Hotel-cum-commercial complex located on MG Road, where a property registry was executed on December 29, 2025, at the Wazirabad tehsil, allegedly in violation of TCP's instructions. The matter has triggered serious administrative action, with TCP Director Amit Khatri on Thursday recommending legal proceedings against Naib Tehsildar Narendra, accusing him of deliberately and mala fide registering the deed. In a letter (a copy of which is with the PTI) issued on January 29, addressed to the Financial Commissioner, Revenue Department, Haryana, the TCP director stated that the registry was carried out knowingly and with wrongful intent, despite prior written communication prohibiting any sale, lease or gift deed related to the property. The complex is built on land falling under khasra numbers 107, 108, 110/3, 112/1 and 113/1 of Sikanderpur Ghosi village. The land was granted Change of Land Use (CLU) permission in 1995 for hotel-cum-commercial purposes. However, according to the department, the CLU conditions were violated as individual units were sold to third parties without obtaining the mandatory licence under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975. Taking note of the violation, the District Town Planner (Enforcement), Gurugram, issued a show-cause notice to the concerned parties on December 8, 2025. This was followed by a written directive on December 9 to the tehsildar and naib tehsildar of Gurugram, explicitly barring registration of any transaction related to the property. Despite this, the registry was carried out on December 29, prompting the TCP to term the action as a wilful and open violation of the law. Meanwhile, registrations linked to Ansal Buildwell in Sushant Lok-III are also under investigation. Despite instructions from the TCP headquarters and the enforcement wing barring registrations under various Ansal licences, dozens of deeds were reportedly registered at the Wazirabad tehsil. The matter is being probed by the SDM, Badshahpur.

