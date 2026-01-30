NSFAS Appeal Window Open Till Jan 31 for Rejected Funding Applicants

Students whose National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) applications for the 2026 academic year were rejected now have a limited window to appeal, with the deadline set for 31 January.

NSFAS has urged both first-time applicants and continuing students to act swiftly, noting that the appeals process for 2026 has been streamlined to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all affected students.

“Upon receiving the outcome of their NSFAS application, students who wish to appeal are required to initiate the process promptly. The appeals window is open, and NSFAS will notify students of the outcome of their appeals on an ongoing basis,” the scheme said in a statement.

NSFAS emphasised that appeals will only be considered if all required supporting documents are submitted. Incomplete appeals will not be processed.

Applicants are given a strict 30-day period from the date they receive their application outcome to submit the necessary documentation and finalise their appeal. Missing this deadline will result in the automatic forfeiture of the right to appeal.

Students have been advised to prepare all relevant documents in advance and strictly adhere to the prescribed timelines to avoid delays or disqualification.

Further details on the appeals process are available on the official NSFAS website.