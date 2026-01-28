Left Menu

West Bengal's Higher Education Breakthrough: New Vice-Chancellors Appointed

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose appointed new vice-chancellors for several state universities, resolving a long-standing impasse over leadership vacancies. This move follows an agreement between the state government and the Governor, fostering improved administration in the state's higher education institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:35 IST
In a significant move for West Bengal's higher education landscape, Governor CV Ananda Bose has appointed new vice-chancellors to several universities, with leadership vacancies lingering for over two years. This decision resolves a persistent impasse between the state government and Lok Bhavan.

The Governor, acting as the chancellor of state universities, appointed Prof. Nimai Chandra Saha as VC of Harichand Guruchand University and Prof. Ayan Bhattacharya to helm Sanskrit College and University. Earlier, VCs were named for Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, and West Bengal State University.

These appointments follow a Supreme Court-informed consensus involving eight state universities, reflecting a pivotal shift away from prolonged administrative uncertainty. With agreements secured, operations within these institutions are poised for renewed efficiency and direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

