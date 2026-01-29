Left Menu

Rising Concerns: Strengthening Equity in Higher Education

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin welcomed the UGC's revised guidelines as a crucial step in combatting discrimination in higher education, despite their late introduction. Stalin highlighted the rise in student suicide rates, particularly among SC, ST, and minority communities, underlining the necessity for stronger regulations and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 09:42 IST
Rising Concerns: Strengthening Equity in Higher Education
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations as a progressive move to curb entrenched discrimination in higher education, urging enhancements for real accountability.

Promulgated on January 13, 2026, the new UGC rules replace the 2012 anti-discrimination framework, targeting caste-based biases among others.

Stalin noted the increase in student suicides, notably within SC and ST populations, emphasizing the importance of regulations that protect marginalized communities and ensure institutional heads remain unbiased in equity-related matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026