Rising Concerns: Strengthening Equity in Higher Education

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations as a progressive move to curb entrenched discrimination in higher education, urging enhancements for real accountability.

Promulgated on January 13, 2026, the new UGC rules replace the 2012 anti-discrimination framework, targeting caste-based biases among others.

Stalin noted the increase in student suicides, notably within SC and ST populations, emphasizing the importance of regulations that protect marginalized communities and ensure institutional heads remain unbiased in equity-related matters.

