Protesters call for nationwide strike against Trump's immigration policies

The demonstrations come almost a week after Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, was shot multiple times as he used his cellphone to record Border Patrol officers conducting an immigration enforcement operation. The death only reignited scrutiny over the administrations tactics after the January 7 death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot behind the wheel of her vehicle by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:46 IST
Protesters across the US are calling for ''no work, no school, no shopping'' as part of a nationwide strike on Friday to oppose the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. The demonstrations come almost a week after Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse, was shot multiple times as he used his cellphone to record Border Patrol officers conducting an immigration enforcement operation. The death only reignited scrutiny over the administration's tactics after the January 7 death of Renee Good, who was fatally shot behind the wheel of her vehicle by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. ''The people of the Twin Cities have shown the way for the whole country – to stop ICE's reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN,'' some of the organisers wrote on their website. Multiple businesses announced they would be closed during Friday's ''blackout,'' and some schools preemptively cancelled classes in anticipation of mass absences. Some students are planning walkouts, while others plan to gather in churches, courthouses and city centres in solidarity.

