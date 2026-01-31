Left Menu

New York governor proposes bill to ban local law enforcement from being deputized by ICE

Hochul's fellow Democrats ⁠control the state legislature. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which has federal oversight of immigration enforcement, said ⁠the move would make New Yorkers less safe.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 01:33 IST
New York governor proposes bill to ban local law enforcement from being deputized by ICE

New York Governor Kathy ⁠Hochul on Friday introduced a bill aimed at banning local law enforcement from being deputized by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take part in immigration enforcement operations.

The bill, which ​was unveiled amid national U.S. protests following two fatal shootings of U.S. citizens ‍by federal agents in Minnesota, would end an agreement enabling ICE to task state and local law enforcement officers with performing certain ICE functions under the agency's oversight. The proposal would also prevent state and ⁠local ‌police from acting as federal ⁠agents or using state taxpayer-funded resources or personnel to carry out federal civil immigration enforcement.

The proposed law ‍would allow people to sue federal officers for constitutional violations and require immigration officers to have ​judicial warrants to enter sensitive locations such as homes and schools. Hochul's fellow Democrats ⁠control the state legislature.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which has federal oversight of immigration enforcement, said ⁠the move would make New Yorkers less safe. "When politicians bar local law enforcement from working with us, that is when we have to have a more visible ⁠presence so that we can find and apprehend the criminals let out of jails and back ⁠into communities," ‌department spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said. The move follows similar actions by other states in response to President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown in major ⁠cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

Blue Tigresses play out a stalemate with Spartak Moscow

 India
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026