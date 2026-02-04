Delhi Tops Global List as Most-Affordable Student City
Delhi has been ranked as the world's most affordable city for international students, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. This ranking highlights India's competitive advantage in education affordability due to lower tuition and living costs compared to major global education hubs, making it an attractive destination for students and global universities.
- Country:
- India
In a new report, Delhi has emerged as the world's most affordable city for international students. The study, titled 'India's 155 Million Student Mandate' and conducted by Knight Frank, Deloitte India, and QS, places Delhi at the top of the list for affordability globally. Mumbai follows at 11th place and Bengaluru at 15th.
The QS Best Student Cities 2026 ranking evaluates urban destinations worldwide based on six categories, including affordability, employer activity, university ranking, city desirability, student voice, and student mix. Among 150 assessed cities, India's affordability offers a notable competitive edge.
As tuition fees and living costs in India are lower compared to Western cities, the country's cities provide an appealing option for students seeking lower educational expenses without compromising quality. The report highlights India's potential as a vital destination for global higher education expansion, driven by policy reform and urban development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
