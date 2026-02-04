Gas Tanker Chaos: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Disrupted

A major traffic disruption ensued on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway after a gas tanker carrying flammable propylene overturned in the Khandala Ghat section, officials reported on Wednesday. The overturned tanker forced authorities to halt traffic, leaving hundreds stranded for up to 24 hours.

Passengers, including women and children, were left without food, water, and toilet facilities overnight. Rescue teams, including National and State Disaster Response Forces and Bharat Petroleum experts, have been deployed to manage the ongoing gas leak. The meticulous operation involves transferring the hazardous cargo, with traffic redirected to alleviate congestion.

Efforts to restore normalcy continue as the expressway quality has been significantly compromised. Authorities appealed to motorists to avoid travel if possible. The vast blockade affected 165 buses, and services remain suspended or diverted, significantly impacting regional transport operations.

