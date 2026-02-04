Mumbai Youth Congress Protests for Transparency on Galwan Clash

The Mumbai Youth Congress took to the streets on Wednesday, urging the central government to provide transparency regarding the 2020 confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The protestors also demanded the immediate publication of a book penned by former Army chief General Manoj Naravane.

Led by Zeenat Shabreen, president of the Mumbai Youth Congress, the demonstrators gathered outside the Mumbai Congress office in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. They voiced strong criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for what they called a 'failure' to adequately address national security issues and accused it of withholding information about the fatal clash in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Shabreen raised questions about the lack of clear communication from the government, specifically targeting Prime Minister Modi for allegedly concealing facts. She emphasized the Youth Congress's commitment to continue their protest until their concerns are addressed, highlighting the government's refusal to permit opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss this critical issue in Parliament using Naravane's unpublished memoir as a reference.

(With inputs from agencies.)