Mumbai Youth Congress Protests for Transparency on Galwan Clash
Mumbai Youth Congress members protested demanding clarity on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the publication of a book by ex-Army chief General Naravane. Led by Zeenat Shabreen, the protest highlighted alleged government failings in addressing national security and called for accountability on soldiers' deaths in the clash.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai Youth Congress took to the streets on Wednesday, urging the central government to provide transparency regarding the 2020 confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The protestors also demanded the immediate publication of a book penned by former Army chief General Manoj Naravane.
Led by Zeenat Shabreen, president of the Mumbai Youth Congress, the demonstrators gathered outside the Mumbai Congress office in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. They voiced strong criticisms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for what they called a 'failure' to adequately address national security issues and accused it of withholding information about the fatal clash in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.
Shabreen raised questions about the lack of clear communication from the government, specifically targeting Prime Minister Modi for allegedly concealing facts. She emphasized the Youth Congress's commitment to continue their protest until their concerns are addressed, highlighting the government's refusal to permit opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to discuss this critical issue in Parliament using Naravane's unpublished memoir as a reference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash of Ideals: Foreign Policy and National Security in the Spotlight
J P Nadda Highlights 'Viksit Bharat' Vision under Modi Government
OBC Representation Lacking: RJD Leader Yadav Challenges Modi Government
Poland Probes Epstein's Russian Ties: National Security Concerns Loom
Deliberate attempt to prevent me from speaking on matter of national security in LS: Rahul Gandhi in letter to Speaker.