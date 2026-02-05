Left Menu

Venezuela's Prisoner Releases: A Slow March to Freedom

In Venezuela, 22 additional prisoners have been released by the interim government as part of an ongoing effort to free those classified as political detainees. Despite official claims of wider liberations, the process is criticized for its slow pace with nearly 700 individuals still incarcerated.

Venezuela has seen the release of 22 more prisoners, according to the nation's leading legal rights group, Foro Penal. This comes as part of a broader initiative announced by the interim government to free political prisoners. Since January 8, 350 individuals have been liberated under this effort.

Government officials, however, maintain that they do not hold political prisoners but only individuals who have committed crimes. They also report a significantly higher number of releases, around 900, but have not provided a clear timeline nor transparency on who these individuals are.

Families of prisoners have expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the releases. Foro Penal's updated tally reveals that nearly 700 political prisoners remain incarcerated, factoring in previously unreported detentions due to family fears.

