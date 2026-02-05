Sports Highlights: Arrests, Injuries, and Trades Shape Week's Headlines

In a shocking turn of events, Patrick Mahomes Sr., father to Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, was arrested for a probation violation in Texas. This incident follows two years after his DWI arrest, adding a legal twist to the life of the NFL legend's family.

Amidst injury woes, Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots expressed faith in Olympian Lindsey Vonn's ability to recover from an ACL tear. The Olympic gold medalist revealed this unexpected setback as she prepares for the Milano Cortina Olympics.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced new coaching hires, adding significant names such as Brian Angelichio and Joe Whitt Jr. to their lineup. Meanwhile, NASCAR's Denny Hamlin suffers a shoulder injury but vows to continue racing. The trading floors saw Anthony Davis moving to the Wizards in a massive deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)