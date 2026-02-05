Dramatic Twist: Alex Saab's Arrest in Venezuela
Alex Saab, a former businessman and close ally of President Nicolas Maduro, was arrested in Venezuela in a joint operation with U.S. authorities. His detention follows the capture of Maduro by U.S. forces and signals cooperation under interim President Delcy Rodriguez. Saab's lawyer denies the arrest.
In a surprising development, Colombian-Venezuelan businessman Alex Saab has been arrested in Venezuela in a cooperative operation between the U.S. and Venezuelan authorities. This dramatically comes merely a month after the United States apprehended President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.
Saab's arrest has drawn attention to the strengthened ties between the United States and Venezuela in law enforcement operations under the interim leadership of Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's ex-deputy. Saab, previously held for over three years on bribery charges in the U.S., was granted clemency earlier in exchange for American prisoners in Venezuela.
Despite the news, Saab's lawyer, Luigi Giuliano, and other journalists aligned with the Venezuelan government have decried these reports as 'fake news.' The Venezuelan Government communication ministry and other related organizations are yet to release an official statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrest Made in Mumbai's High-Profile Firing Incident
Mumbai Crime Branch Makes Arrest in Rohit Shetty Home Firing Case
Espionage Unveiled: Chinese Nationals Arrested in France
Firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's house: One more person arrested; five held so far, says official.
Delhi Police arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmed Siddiqui in connection with a case of fraud, irregularities: Official.