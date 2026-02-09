MUJ Celebrates 5th Convocation: Bridging Education Beyond Borders

In a landmark event, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) celebrated its 5th convocation for online learners on February 7, 2026. The ceremony recognized the achievements of more than 9,000 graduates from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the university's commitment to accessible and quality education.

The ceremony was adorned by the Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Haribhau Bagde, among other dignitaries. The governor highlighted the significance of merging traditional education with modern practices, aligning with the National Education Policy's focus on mother-tongue instruction and cultural preservation.

MUJ's offerings have empowered learners worldwide, with over 1,500 attending the convocation in person. The university continues to break geographical barriers, providing online degrees equivalent to on-campus programs, attendance at a one-week campus immersion, and fostering lifelong learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)