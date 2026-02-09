Left Menu

MUJ Celebrates 5th Convocation: Bridging Education Beyond Borders

Manipal University Jaipur held its 5th convocation for online learners, celebrating the achievements of over 9,000 graduates. The event highlighted MUJ's role in providing accessible education globally through its innovative online platform. Esteemed guests emphasized the importance of integrating traditional and contemporary education methods for India's growth.

Updated: 09-02-2026 14:46 IST
  • India

In a landmark event, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) celebrated its 5th convocation for online learners on February 7, 2026. The ceremony recognized the achievements of more than 9,000 graduates from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the university's commitment to accessible and quality education.

The ceremony was adorned by the Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Haribhau Bagde, among other dignitaries. The governor highlighted the significance of merging traditional education with modern practices, aligning with the National Education Policy's focus on mother-tongue instruction and cultural preservation.

MUJ's offerings have empowered learners worldwide, with over 1,500 attending the convocation in person. The university continues to break geographical barriers, providing online degrees equivalent to on-campus programs, attendance at a one-week campus immersion, and fostering lifelong learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

