Global Leaders Embark on 11th Cohort of IIT Bombay–WashU EMBA Program

IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis have commenced the 11th cohort of their Joint Executive MBA Program, welcoming a new class of leaders. The launch event, attended by global academic and industry figures, reinforces the program's commitment to producing agile leaders in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis have officially launched the 11th cohort of their Joint Executive MBA Program at the IIT Bombay campus on January 14, 2026. The prestigious event was attended by senior industry leaders, global academic figures, and esteemed faculty members, who came together to welcome the new cohort.

Inaugurating the program, Chief Technology Officer of Aditya Birla Group, Mr. Aspi Patel, emphasized the value of continuous learning and strategic leadership in today's dynamic business world. The ceremony also featured insights from Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, and Prof. Mike Mazzeo, Dean of Olin Business School, among others, who highlighted the program's dedication to developing globally competent leadership.

Participants of the 11th cohort, averaging 17 years of professional experience and drawn from varied sectors, are set to experience a curriculum that includes international immersion and exposure to top-tier management practices. Concluding the launch, dignitaries underscored the transformative potential this program offers to executives poised to lead industry-wide evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

