JSW MG Motor India Announces Price Hike on Select Models

JSW MG Motor India is set to implement a price hike on select vehicle models effective April 2026, with a projected increase of up to 2%. This decision comes as a strategic response to offset the escalating input costs that manufacturers are grappling with.

The price revision will be applicable to the automaker's mainline portfolio, notably excluding the premium electric vehicles MG M9 and Cyberster, which continue to be distributed through the MG Select channel.

Currently, JSW MG Motor India offers a diverse range of both combustion engine and electric vehicles. The lineup includes the Comet EV, priced at Rs 4.99 lakh plus a battery subscription cost, and the top-tier SUV Gloster, priced at Rs 38.33 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)