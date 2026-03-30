Left Menu

JSW MG Motor India Announces Price Hike on Select Models

JSW MG Motor India plans to increase prices of select models by up to 2% from April 2026 to manage rising input costs. The hike applies to the mainline portfolio, excluding premium EVs like the MG M9 and Cyberster. The company aims to offset continuous input cost rises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:52 IST
JSW MG Motor India Announces Price Hike on Select Models
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW MG Motor India is set to implement a price hike on select vehicle models effective April 2026, with a projected increase of up to 2%. This decision comes as a strategic response to offset the escalating input costs that manufacturers are grappling with.

The price revision will be applicable to the automaker's mainline portfolio, notably excluding the premium electric vehicles MG M9 and Cyberster, which continue to be distributed through the MG Select channel.

Currently, JSW MG Motor India offers a diverse range of both combustion engine and electric vehicles. The lineup includes the Comet EV, priced at Rs 4.99 lakh plus a battery subscription cost, and the top-tier SUV Gloster, priced at Rs 38.33 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma Standards

Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh's Grand Welfare Housing Initiative

Andhra Pradesh's Grand Welfare Housing Initiative

 India
3
Odisha Political Fray: Naveen Patnaik Rebukes BJP's Dubey Over Biju Allegations

Odisha Political Fray: Naveen Patnaik Rebukes BJP's Dubey Over Biju Allegati...

 India
4
Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack, reports AP.

Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack, reports AP...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026