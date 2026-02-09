Student Victory: RTI Battle Wins Answer Sheet Access
Shashi Shekhar Dubey, a Class 11 student, obtained his Class 10 answer sheets following a nine-month RTI battle. State Information Commissioner Mohammad Nadeem criticized the UP Board for delays and misinformation. Dubey felt he deserved higher marks in certain subjects, prompting his RTI request. The commission warned the board against future non-compliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant triumph, Shashi Shekhar Dubey, a 15-year-old student, secured access to his Class 10 answer sheets after a prolonged nine-month struggle leveraging the Right to Information Act.
The State Information Commissioner, Mohammad Nadeem, censured the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board's Public Information Officer for delays and potential misinformation regarding access to evaluated answer sheets.
Dubey, dissatisfied with his marks, especially in subjects other than Mathematics, initiated the RTI request, revealing flaws in the board's transparency and accountability measures.
ALSO READ
CIC Calls for Transparency Overhaul in Compassionate Appointments
U.S. Funding Standoff with WADA Amid Calls for Transparency
India-US Trade Deal: Questions of Sovereignty and Transparency
Patients welcome AI support in healthcare, but not without transparency
Kharge Questions Indo-US Trade Deal Transparency Amid Parliament Session