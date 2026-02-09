Student Victory: RTI Battle Wins Answer Sheet Access

In a significant triumph, Shashi Shekhar Dubey, a 15-year-old student, secured access to his Class 10 answer sheets after a prolonged nine-month struggle leveraging the Right to Information Act.

The State Information Commissioner, Mohammad Nadeem, censured the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board's Public Information Officer for delays and potential misinformation regarding access to evaluated answer sheets.

Dubey, dissatisfied with his marks, especially in subjects other than Mathematics, initiated the RTI request, revealing flaws in the board's transparency and accountability measures.