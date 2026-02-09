New Mayor Encourages Students: Success Through Preparation and Positivity
New Thane Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimpalolkar delivered her first public message, offering support and advice to students taking the state board exams in Maharashtra. She stressed the importance of preparation and a positive mindset, urging students, parents, and teachers to create a supportive environment for optimal performance.
New Thane Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimpalolkar extended her best wishes to students preparing for the state board exams in Maharashtra. This marks her first official public message since taking office last week.
As Class 12 exams commence on Tuesday, followed by Class 10 on February 20, Pimpalolkar emphasized that success hinges on thorough preparation and maintaining a healthy mindset. She encouraged students to approach the exams with confidence and not let the fear of failure overshadow their efforts.
Highlighting the crucial support role of parents and teachers, the Mayor urged them to create a nurturing environment. By alleviating the pressure at home, she noted, students would be better positioned to excel in their examinations.
