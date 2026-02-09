Left Menu

New Mayor Encourages Students: Success Through Preparation and Positivity

New Thane Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimpalolkar delivered her first public message, offering support and advice to students taking the state board exams in Maharashtra. She stressed the importance of preparation and a positive mindset, urging students, parents, and teachers to create a supportive environment for optimal performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:38 IST
New Mayor Encourages Students: Success Through Preparation and Positivity
Mayor
  • Country:
  • India

New Thane Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimpalolkar extended her best wishes to students preparing for the state board exams in Maharashtra. This marks her first official public message since taking office last week.

As Class 12 exams commence on Tuesday, followed by Class 10 on February 20, Pimpalolkar emphasized that success hinges on thorough preparation and maintaining a healthy mindset. She encouraged students to approach the exams with confidence and not let the fear of failure overshadow their efforts.

Highlighting the crucial support role of parents and teachers, the Mayor urged them to create a nurturing environment. By alleviating the pressure at home, she noted, students would be better positioned to excel in their examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

 India
2
Strengthening Preparedness: Multi-State Earthquake Drill Shakes North-East

Strengthening Preparedness: Multi-State Earthquake Drill Shakes North-East

 India
3
Standoff in Parliament: Opposition Moves for Speaker's Ouster

Standoff in Parliament: Opposition Moves for Speaker's Ouster

 India
4
India Bolsters Cybercrime Defenses with High-Level Committee

India Bolsters Cybercrime Defenses with High-Level Committee

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026