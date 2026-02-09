Delhi's Drive to a Drug-Free Future: Educators Join the Fight
Delhi Police organised a workshop on drug abuse, engaging educators from across the city to fight against narcotics. Over 300 teachers and programme officers attended, as the session was streamed to more than 1,000 schools. The initiative aims to make Delhi drug-free by 2027.
In an ambitious effort to combat drug abuse, the Delhi Police hosted a workshop at its headquarters, targeting educators from across the city.
The session, geared towards making Delhi drug-free by 2027, brought together over 300 physical education teachers and National Service Scheme officers.
With live-streaming reaching over 1,000 schools, the programme aimed to sensitize educators about narcotics and maintain vigilance in schools.
