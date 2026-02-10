Delhi Government Revolutionizes School Infrastructure with New Initiatives

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a new school building in Mansarovar Garden, underscoring her government's commitment to upgrading educational infrastructure and learning facilities.

Gupta, along with Education Minister Ashish Sood, launched the Information and Communication Technology Laboratory in Mansarovar and a District Institute of Education and Training in Dilshad Garden. The government is determined to elevate public schools to surpass private institutions, ensuring quality education through strong public-private partnerships.

Education Minister Sood emphasized spending on infrastructure as crucial for bridging the digital divide, with plans to install 7,000 smart blackboards in classrooms. Director of Education Viditha Reddy highlighted the role of new facilities in improving student-teacher ratios and professional development for teachers.

