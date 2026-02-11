Left Menu

Parliament's Joint Committee to Scrutinize Higher Education Reform Bill

A 31-member joint committee led by BJP MP D Purandeswari will review the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill. This proposed legislation seeks to create a single higher education regulator in India, aligning with NEP 2020, by consolidating existing regulatory bodies and enhancing educational administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:24 IST
Parliament's Joint Committee to Scrutinize Higher Education Reform Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new 31-member parliamentary committee, headed by BJP MP D Purandeswari, has been established to examine the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill. This bill aims to unify multiple educational regulators into a single authority, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020.

The committee comprises members from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including notable representatives like Digvijaya Singh (Congress) and Sanjay Kumar Jha (JD-U). Their task is to review provisions of the VBSA Bill, which intends to streamline the higher education regulatory framework by separating accreditation, funding, and standard-setting.

This move comes in response to governmental acknowledgements in the Lok Sabha of the necessity for extensive discussions, especially given opposition concerns about federalism, autonomy, and centralization. The committee will also seek input from state governments and academic institutions before making its recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure

Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure

 India
2
Population is a strength but only if you recognise that data is important: Rahul Gandhi.

Population is a strength but only if you recognise that data is important: R...

 India
3
If INDIA bloc was negotiating with President Trump, we would say 'most important thing in this equation is Indian data': Rahul Gandhi.

If INDIA bloc was negotiating with President Trump, we would say 'most impor...

 India
4
We would tell President Trump, if you want access to Indian data, you will have to talk to us as an equal: Rahul Gandhi.

We would tell President Trump, if you want access to Indian data, you will h...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026