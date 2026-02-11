Left Menu

Vidyanjali Scheme Faces Setback in West Bengal

The Vidyanjali school volunteer initiative, launched in September 2021, aims to enhance learning in schools through community involvement. However, the West Bengal government's lack of participation has hindered its implementation there, with only 55 of over 82,000 schools and 2,134 volunteers onboarded, as opposed to its widespread success elsewhere.

Updated: 11-02-2026 21:57 IST
The Centre has criticized West Bengal for not participating in the Vidyanjali scheme, a school volunteer initiative launched in 2021. Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary highlighted that despite the scheme's national success, only 55 out of over 82,000 schools in West Bengal have joined.

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha, alleging the state government's indifference to central initiatives. Chaudhary confirmed this, citing that only 2,134 volunteers have participated from West Bengal, leaving no Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in progress.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan detailed Vidyanjali's success in enhancing learning environments across India, with over 5 lakh volunteers and thousands of partner organizations registered. Yet, due to political differences, West Bengal remains on the sidelines, preventing local students from reaping its benefits.

