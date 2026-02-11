Nagaland Teachers on Hunger Strike: A Demand for Regularisation

The 2015 Batch adhoc school teachers in Nagaland initiated an indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday, stressing urgency in regularising 1,166 of their colleagues. This action marks the seventh day of protest spearheaded by the All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015, which began with a silent gathering on February 4 at Naga Solidarity Park.

The Nagaland government recently disclosed the status of the protracted regularisation process. Teachers under the School Education Department, who cleared a suitability test in 2017, have been recommended for regularisation. However, progress stalled due to Gauhati High Court orders in 2017 and 2018, which prevented the regularisation of contract/ad-hoc employees.

Despite several meetings in early February, including discussions with the Chief Secretary, no concrete timelines emerged, leading to the ongoing hunger strike. ANATG insists on the legitimacy of their demand and vows to continue their protest until their call for regularisation is addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)