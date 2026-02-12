Centre of Excellence for green skills and applied AI for climate action inaugurated in Bengaluru

In a significant boost to the state's technical education landscape, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education M C Sudhakar on Thursday inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Green Skills and Applied Artificial Intelligence for Climate Action at SKSJTI Government College here. Describing the Centre as a ''world-class facility that will bring life to the technological ideas, innovations, and aspirations of technical education students,'' the minister said that a new chapter has begun in Karnataka's higher education ecosystem. He emphasised that as part of the state's commitment to employment-oriented education, government institutions are placing strong emphasis on skill development. ''This Centre of Excellence will significantly expand career pathways and employment opportunities for students,'' he added. According to a statement by the minister's office, Sudhakar announced that 30,000 students will be trained over the next three years, equipping them with globally relevant skills and enhancing their access to international employment opportunities. Established through the collaborative efforts of the 1M1B Foundation, Microsoft, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the statement said that the Centre aims to build high-quality AI talent in India and enable students to drive innovation in green energy and environmental sustainability. Bengaluru is home to the first such Centre, with Microsoft planning to establish similar facilities in five states, Karnataka being accorded priority, it said. Highlighting Karnataka's leadership in technology, innovation, and human capital, Sudhakar urged students to make full use of the Centre to contribute meaningfully to global environmental sustainability efforts.

