General Mills India Opens a New Manufacturing Plant in Nashik

General Mills India, part of General Mills Inc., a U.S.-based Fortune 500 food company, today announced the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. General Mills invested approximately INR 100 crore to build this plant, and it serves as the companys second manufacturing facility in Nashik.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:32 IST
General Mills India, part of General Mills Inc., a U.S.-based Fortune 500 food company, today announced the inauguration of a new manufacturing facility in Nashik, Maharashtra. The new, state-of-the-art plant marks a significant expansion of the company's manufacturing footprint in India and reinforces its long-term commitment to serving the fast-growing food and bakery sector in India. General Mills invested approximately INR 100 crore to build this plant, and it serves as the company's second manufacturing facility in Nashik. The facility has been built using advanced manufacturing technologies and global quality standards, with a strong focus on food safety, high quality, and responsible resource use. The new plant at Nashik will also ensure a more efficient supply chain, reducing lead times and enhancing the availability of Pillsbury products across the country. This improved accessibility will empower thousands of bakeries in India to leverage Pillsbury's consistent quality, thereby contributing to their own growth and the overall development of the bakery sector. Beyond manufacturing scale, the plant is expected to deliver meaningful economic impact in the region. It has already created numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities across manufacturing, logistics, and support services, providing a boost to local livelihoods and skill development in the Nashik region of Maharashtra. Furthermore, the increased demand for raw materials and ancillary services will stimulate growth for local suppliers and businesses. ''We're extremely proud to increase the availability of Pillsbury products across the country with the opening of our new plant in Nashik,'' said Balki Radhakrishnan, Vice President and Managing Director of Global Emerging Markets at General Mills. ''Since 1999, our Pillsbury brand has been offering delicious, quality and convenient baking mixes in India. This expansion allows us to serve our consumers and bakery partners better, faster, and at greater scale.'' The inauguration event to celebrate this milestone, was attended by senior company representatives, officials from the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai, and the Government of Maharashtra. Their presence underscores the strategic importance of this investment and the broader collaboration between global companies and Indian manufacturing ecosystems. The new plant represents a commitment to the economic prosperity of the region and a strategic move to further embed Pillsbury within India's evolving culinary landscape. About General Mills General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. General Mills generated fiscal 2025 net sales of U.S. $19 billion. For more information, please visit www.generalmills.co.in.

