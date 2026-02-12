Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi should refrain from doing politics on national security issue, says BJP

Senior BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to refrain from doing politics on national security issue and instead focus on constructive politics. Rahul Gandhi, rejected by the people, is creating anarchy in the Lok Sabha. Instead, Rahul Gandhi should engage in constructive politics, she said.

Senior BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to refrain from doing politics on national security issue and instead focus on constructive politics. Taking strong exception to the Congress leader for causing pandemonium in the Lok Sabha, allegedly over a memoir of a former Army chief, she said the Congress leader was deliberately playing politics with the country's security. ''Rahul Gandhi, rejected by the people, is creating anarchy in the Lok Sabha. When there are a thousand things to do in politics, he is needlessly politicising the country's security. This will make him forfeit even the position as Leader of the Opposition,'' the Coimbatore South MLA said in a post on 'X.' Stating that the people of India have rejected the Congress for the third time in a row, Srinivasan, who is also BJP Mahila Morcha president, said the grand old party created an impression that it was still in power. Following its defeat in Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Bihar assembly elections in the last two years, the Congress party has come to the conclusion that it can no longer win elections. ''That is why it is engaging in anarchy in the current session of Parliament,'' she said. Rahul Gandhi's contention that the country's security should be discussed with regard to an unpublished book was unacceptable. ''There are a thousand things to do in politics, but not on national security. Instead, Rahul Gandhi should engage in constructive politics,'' she said.

