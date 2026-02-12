Pradhan virtually inaugurates Centre for Teaching with AI at IIM-Ranchi

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Centre for Teaching with Artificial Intelligence at IIM-Ranchi, an official said. The centre was unveiled during the 'Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026' at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. ''Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the centre is envisioned as a hub for AI-enabled learning, curriculum innovation, industry collaboration, and responsible AI adoption,'' IIM-Ranchi said in a release. The centre will focus on building AI literacy among learners and educators, enabling faculty to integrate AI tools into pedagogy, developing supported experiential learning models, and creating interdisciplinary programmes that combine AI and management, it said.

