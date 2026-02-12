Left Menu

Pradhan virtually inaugurates Centre for Teaching with AI at IIM-Ranchi

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Centre for Teaching with Artificial Intelligence at IIM-Ranchi, an official said. Aligned with the National Education Policy NEP 2020, the centre is envisioned as a hub for AI-enabled learning, curriculum innovation, industry collaboration, and responsible AI adoption, IIM-Ranchi said in a release.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:20 IST
Pradhan virtually inaugurates Centre for Teaching with AI at IIM-Ranchi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Centre for Teaching with Artificial Intelligence at IIM-Ranchi, an official said. The centre was unveiled during the 'Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026' at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. ''Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the centre is envisioned as a hub for AI-enabled learning, curriculum innovation, industry collaboration, and responsible AI adoption,'' IIM-Ranchi said in a release. The centre will focus on building AI literacy among learners and educators, enabling faculty to integrate AI tools into pedagogy, developing supported experiential learning models, and creating interdisciplinary programmes that combine AI and management, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coordinated efforts needed for safety of women in higher educational institutions: NCW chairperson

Coordinated efforts needed for safety of women in higher educational institu...

 India
2
Punjab CM Mann directs police to intensify anti-drug, anti-gangster drives

Punjab CM Mann directs police to intensify anti-drug, anti-gangster drives

 India
3
Agitating adhoc teachers of Nagaland to shift hunger strike venue

Agitating adhoc teachers of Nagaland to shift hunger strike venue

 India
4
French conservative Bruno Retailleau to run for president in 2027

French conservative Bruno Retailleau to run for president in 2027

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026