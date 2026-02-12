Left Menu

Goyal calls for capturing cloud market, employing more talents locally

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the need to capture a larger share of the data processing and cloud market while employing more talent locally. The minister said India is going to double clean energy availability in the country to 500 gigawatt by 2030, which will support the growth of data centres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:04 IST
Goyal calls for capturing cloud market, employing more talents locally
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised the need to capture a larger share of the data processing and cloud market while employing more talent locally. Launching a report by the Niti Ayog on India's Technology Services, the minister said he will prefer attracting more investments into India, instead of deploying talents overseas. They should be employed locally so that they can live with their families. ''We should be looking at quickly capturing investments. Capturing the international Cloud market or data processing market,'' the minister said. He said Indians are good at AI, especially applied AI. The Commerce and Industry Minister mentioned the current practice of sending Indians to foreign lands, paying them dollar or euro salaries, which are five times what the companies would pay them locally. ''I would rather...we do that in India. Bring investments to India, create jobs here... and they live with their families...living a happier life, I believe,'' Goyal said. The minister said India is going to double clean energy availability in the country to 500 gigawatt by 2030, which will support the growth of data centres. ''We should be hosting the maximum data centre capacity in the world in India, and I'm saying this very logically,'' Goyal said. He said that the data centre capacity projection by 2030 is very small, and after the announcement of the tax holiday till 2047, the entire landscape around the segment will change significantly. The Niti Ayog report has recommended that the industry must lead the shift into the AI era by reimagining its delivery model, deepening innovation, and investing in the next wave of growth. It has suggested that firms need to pivot from cost-based services to outcome-driven, AI-enabled solutions. It also called for strategic investment in R&D and IP creation, particularly in fast-growing areas, such as healthcare, semiconductors, and cybersecurity, which can unlock new value pools. Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan mentioned a study conducted by ICRIER on the size of the digital economy in India. ''It (the study) said about 10 years ago, we were at about a little less, around 6 to 7 per cent of the economy. Today, we are about 12.5 to 13 per cent, and by 2030, we should be about 20 per cent of India's economy. It's growing at twice the rate of the rest of the economy,'' he said. He said the Budget 2026-27, in some ways, was a technology budget in support of the technology sector to a considerable extent. ''Now, it's, I think, time for industry to repay that debt and make sure that we actually accelerate on this path to becoming a decent product,'' Krishnan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's president says he will deploy army to help tackle organised crime

South Africa's president says he will deploy army to help tackle organised c...

 Global
2
Days after swing crash, Haryana CM Saini visits Surajkund fair, meets injured

Days after swing crash, Haryana CM Saini visits Surajkund fair, meets injure...

 India
3
Brazil to decide by mid-year whether to complete Angra 3 nuclear project

Brazil to decide by mid-year whether to complete Angra 3 nuclear project

Global
4
UPDATE 1-Global risk-off mood hits FTSE 100, Schroders jumps on buyout

UPDATE 1-Global risk-off mood hits FTSE 100, Schroders jumps on buyout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026