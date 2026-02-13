Sagebrook International School Campus Inaugurated in Hyderabad in the Presence of Whitgift School Leaders

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India Sagebrook International School, Hyderabad's premier institution for progressive international education, inaugurated its campus in West Hyderabad on February 6, 2026, in the presence of senior leadership from Whitgift School, UK. This moment marks the formal beginning of a long-term academic alliance between two institutions committed to excellence and innovation. The delegation included Mr. Toby Seth, Headmaster of Whitgift School; Mr. John Chisholm, Director of International Education at Whitgift School; and Ms. Zoë L. Hauser, Head of School at Sagebrook International. Sagebrook's campus reflects global design benchmarks in education, with an emphasis on sustainability, well-being, and future-readiness. Modular open-plan zones, recycled and low-VOC materials, biophilic design, energy-efficient lighting, and neurodiverse-friendly layouts together create a safe, adaptable learning environment that sets a new benchmark in school infrastructure. ''This campus reflects a deep commitment to learning with purpose. The clarity of vision and investment in values-based education make this partnership deeply meaningful,'' said Mr. Toby Seth. ''Sagebrook is an idea shaped by vision, partnership, and purpose,'' said Mr. Praveen Raju, Founder of Suchitra Academy and Founding Partner of Sagebrook International. ''We envisioned an institution that would bring global excellence to Hyderabad while remaining deeply rooted in ethics, care, and community. With Whitgift's legacy and our shared values, Sagebrook is designed to be a world-class environment where infrastructure meets intent.'' Zoë L. Hauser, Head of School at Sagebrook International School, said, ''At Sagebrook, the child is seen as a thinker and explorer. Our curriculum draws from the IB Primary Years Programme, Montessori, and Reggio Emilia, designed to be both meaningful and joyful. Children learn through inquiry, movement, design, nature, and real connection.'' Sagebrook is an IB PYP candidate school offering values-led, interdisciplinary learning with global perspectives. Its partnership with Whitgift enables curriculum co-design, faculty development, and international pathways. The school also offers the Beginnings program for children starting at 12 months, along with a dedicated parent café and co-working space, supporting family life and community connection on campus. On February 7, the school will host When Why Finds Joy, an experiential introduction to Sagebrook. The citywide family event will feature storytelling, block building, art, and carpentry, inviting Hyderabad families to experience the school's learning philosophy in action. Discover more about Sagebrook's transformative approach at www.sagebrook.in or contact admissions@sagebrook.in To View The Image Click On the Link Below: Leadership from Whitgift School, UK, and Sagebrook International School at the campus inauguration in West Hyderabad. (L-R): Praveen Raju, Zoë L. Hauser, Toby Seth, and John Chisholm

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)