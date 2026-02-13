Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 Concludes, Calls for National AI Platform in Education

The Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026, organised by the Ministry of Education, concluded in New Delhi today, reaffirming a collective national commitment towards a responsible, inclusive and scalable AI-driven transformation of India’s education ecosystem.

The conclave brought together policymakers, state governments, researchers, academic institutions, philanthropic organisations and ed-tech innovators to examine how Artificial Intelligence can strengthen school education, particularly in:

Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)

Teacher effectiveness

Governance efficiency

Multilingual inclusion

Equitable learning outcomes

With more than 3,100 registrations, around 2,000 students, 600+ delegates, and nearly 120 exhibitors, the event marked one of India’s largest gatherings focused on AI for Education.

Day 2 Session 1: Governance Platforms & Scalable AI Systems

Moderated by Prof. Manindra Aggarwal, Director, IIT Kanpur, the session highlighted that states are moving beyond monitoring to intervention-based governance through AI-enabled platforms.

Key insights included:

Real-time dashboards are enabling faster decision-making

Integrated student–teacher–school systems are replacing fragmented tools

Scaling AI will require statewide ecosystem platforms rather than standalone applications

The discussion reinforced that governance-led orchestration is essential for meaningful national scale.

Day 2 Session 2: Multilingual AI, Teacher Empowerment & Practice-Led Learning

Moderated by Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director, IIM Mumbai, the session emphasised that multilingual AI is central to equitable adoption across India’s diverse linguistic landscape.

Speakers noted that:

AI must strengthen teacher agency, not replace pedagogy

Contextual learning support is more effective than uniform digital templates

Practice-based learning frameworks improve learner engagement

States showcased mature models integrating AI for teacher support, student learning and governance

Three Key National Conclusions

Across sessions, three overarching takeaways emerged:

India already has strong AI-in-education solutions, but they must be scaled to reach every learner Teacher support is the single biggest leverage point for improving learning outcomes The next phase requires a national orchestration platform to ensure interoperability and coordination

High-Level Debriefing with Education Leadership

A concluding debriefing session was held with participation from:

Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, School Education & Literacy

Dr Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Higher Education

Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras

Academic leaders, researchers and startup founders

Moderators from earlier sessions presented consolidated outcomes and actionable recommendations.

Shri Sanjay Kumar said the deliberations were highly encouraging, showcasing remarkable work across states and institutions in integrating AI into education.

He emphasised that AI offers a unique opportunity to combine scale with personalization, enabling adaptive learning interventions tailored to every child.

He stressed that equitable access must remain central, ensuring innovations strengthen inclusion and empower both teachers and learners.

He also highlighted the importance of:

Collaborative platforms to share best practices

Sustained investments in R&D

Joyful learning in the mother tongue

Building a sovereign Large Language Model to strengthen linguistic diversity and technological self-reliance

Prof. V Kamakoti noted that while India has strong AI solutions, the key mandate now is scale, coordination and interoperability.

He stressed that AI must enhance inclusion and preserve language diversity without creating new divides.

A National Platform for AI-Enabled Education

The Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 concluded with a clear consensus: India is ready to lead in AI-driven education, but the next leap requires coordinated national frameworks that scale innovation responsibly, empower teachers, and ensure multilingual, inclusive access for every learner.

The conclave served as a collaborative platform bringing together policymakers, educators, technology leaders and academic experts to shape the future roadmap for AI in Indian education.