E-auction process of liquor units commences in HP

For the liquor units of Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Chamba districts, the submission of online applications will be open from February 23 to 26 and the auction of retail liquor units will be held on February 28.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:24 IST
The e-auction process for retail liquor vends in Himachal Pradesh for the financial year 2026-27 commenced on Monday. The state government has approved the allotment of retail liquor units through a transparent online e-auction system this year and applicants will be able to participate in the bidding process remotely from their homes or offices, a statement issued here said. The e-auction process was initiated for the districts of Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Chamba on Monday. The e-auction will be conducted unit-wise, with separate online bids invited for each retail excise liquor unit. For the liquor units of Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Chamba districts, the submission of online applications will be open from February 23 to 26 and the auction of retail liquor units will be held on February 28. For the districts of Sirmour, Una and the Baddi, applications can be submitted from February 24 to 26 and auction will be conducted on March 2. Applications will be accepted from February 25 to 27 February for Solan, Kangra and Bilaspur, and the auction will be held on March 3. For the district of Mandi and Nurpur, applications can be submitted February 26 to 28 with auction on March 5. For the districts of Shimla and Kullu, applications can be submitted from February 27 till March 3 and the auction will take place on March 7, the statement added.

