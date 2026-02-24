Left Menu

Motivational speaker held for 'attempt to sexually assault' minor in Kerala

A retired higher secondary school principal was arrested in this district for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl who had come to him for counselling, police said here on Tuesday. The accused, K C Shaju 59, who is also a motivational speaker, was arrested by Muzhakkunnu police on Monday and produced before the Mattannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Motivational speaker held for 'attempt to sexually assault' minor in Kerala
A retired higher secondary school principal was arrested in this district for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl who had come to him for counselling, police said here on Tuesday. The accused, K C Shaju (59), who is also a motivational speaker, was arrested by Muzhakkunnu police on Monday and produced before the Mattannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. The court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. Police said the incident took place about four months ago at the accused's house at Muzhakkunnu area, where the girl had gone seeking counselling support. A case was registered following a complaint, after which an investigation was carried out. After retiring from service as a higher secondary school principal, Shaju was working as a state-level faculty member for Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling under the Higher Secondary Education Department. He had been conducting counselling sessions and awareness classes for students on behalf of the Education Department across Kannur district. The arrest has caused shock in the local community, given the accused's public role in student counselling. Police said further investigation is underway.

