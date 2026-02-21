Kerala's Electoral Roll Revamp: Voter Numbers Soar in Malappuram and Kannur
The Election Commission of India has released a new electoral roll for Kerala following the SIR process, revealing increased voter numbers in Malappuram and Kannur. Malappuram saw an increase of 202,796 voters, while Kannur added 47,242. Thiruvananthapuram recorded the largest decline, losing 321,582 voters.
The Election Commission of India has unveiled the revised electoral roll for Kerala post the Special Summary Revision (SIR) process, with significant voter registration changes. Notably, Malappuram and Kannur districts experienced an uptick in voter numbers.
Malappuram, possessing the largest electorate in the state, added 202,796 voters, taking its total count to 3,615,970. Kannur also reported a rise, seeing its voter base swell by 47,242 to 2,160,497.
Conversely, several districts witnessed voter downtrends. Thiruvananthapuram faced the steepest decline, with a reduction of 321,582 registered voters, followed by Ernakulam's decrease of 183,271. Wayanad, with 640,947 voters, remains the district with the least voter count.
(With inputs from agencies.)
