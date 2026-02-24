RSS' highest decision-making body to prepare annual action plan at next month's meeting

The Rashtraiya Swayamsevak Sangh's highest decision-making body will deliberate on a range of issues and prepare its action plan for the year at a three-day annual meeting in Haryana's Samalkha town next month. RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will preside over the meetings, starting March 13. ''The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held this year at Samalkha (Haryana) from March 13 to March 15. This annual meeting will take place at the Gram Vikas and Seva Sadhana Kendra, Patti Kalyana, Samalkha (Haryana),'' RSS national media and publicity head Sunil Ambekar said. From an organisational perspective, this is the highest decision-making body of the organisation, he added. Ambekar said the meeting will deliberate on the ''current national scenario'' and pass resolutions on important matters. ''Discussions are expected on the Panch Parivartan initiatives and the social transformation efforts being undertaken through Sangh shakhas (daily gatherings). Deliberations will be held on the plans for Sangh Shiksha Vargs (training camps), Karyakarta Vikas Vargs (worker development courses) and other training programmes, and the Sangh's action plan for the forthcoming year will be determined,'' he added. Ambekar said the meeting will also have detailed discussions on major programmes and campaigns organised as part of the RSS centenary celebrations, such as the ''Vijayadashami Utsav, Grihasampark (mass contact programme), Hindu Sammelan, Youth Conferences, gatherings of prominent citizens, and social harmony meetings.'' The delegates will share their experiences and outcomes of these programmes, he said Ambekar said, the Sabha will also review the activities of the Sangh during 2025–26 and present reports on significant initiatives carried out across various provinces,'' he added. ''The meeting will be attended by Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all Sah Sarkaryavahs (joint general secretaries) and other senior office-bearers, along with members of the national executive body,'' he said in a statement. A total of 1,489 RSS karyakartas, including elected representatives and key office-bearers from the organisation's provincial and regional units, are expected to participate in the annual meeting. The presidents, general secretaries, and organising secretaries of 32 RSS-inspired organisations, including the BJP, will also be present at the meeting.

