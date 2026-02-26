Campus Controversy: FIR Sparks Debate on Academic Freedom
The student council at Azim Premji University expressed concerns over an FIR concerning a reading event on Jammu and Kashmir. The council suggests handling the breach of protocol internally rather than legally. The event led to protests by ABVP, alleging the promotion of anti-national sentiments.
- Country:
- India
Tension escalates at Azim Premji University as the student council voices concerns over an FIR filed against members of a student-led reading group. The FIR connects to a campus event discussing Jammu and Kashmir, igniting a fierce debate on academic freedom.
The incident began with a demonstration by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accusing the university of promoting secessionist ideas. Protesters vandalized the campus, challenging a gathering organized by the Spark reading circle, which discussed the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident.
The university administration insists the event lacked authorization, aligning with protocols. A police complaint was registered for circulating event details without permission, while the student council advocates for handling such issues internally, emphasizing the importance of preserving intellectual freedom.
