Left Menu

Campus Controversy: FIR Sparks Debate on Academic Freedom

The student council at Azim Premji University expressed concerns over an FIR concerning a reading event on Jammu and Kashmir. The council suggests handling the breach of protocol internally rather than legally. The event led to protests by ABVP, alleging the promotion of anti-national sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:17 IST
Campus Controversy: FIR Sparks Debate on Academic Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalates at Azim Premji University as the student council voices concerns over an FIR filed against members of a student-led reading group. The FIR connects to a campus event discussing Jammu and Kashmir, igniting a fierce debate on academic freedom.

The incident began with a demonstration by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accusing the university of promoting secessionist ideas. Protesters vandalized the campus, challenging a gathering organized by the Spark reading circle, which discussed the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident.

The university administration insists the event lacked authorization, aligning with protocols. A police complaint was registered for circulating event details without permission, while the student council advocates for handling such issues internally, emphasizing the importance of preserving intellectual freedom.

TRENDING

1
No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenger within 24 hours of booking made through airline's website: DGCA.

No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenge...

 Global
2
Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

 India
3
High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026