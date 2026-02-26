Campus Controversy: FIR Sparks Debate on Academic Freedom

Tension escalates at Azim Premji University as the student council voices concerns over an FIR filed against members of a student-led reading group. The FIR connects to a campus event discussing Jammu and Kashmir, igniting a fierce debate on academic freedom.

The incident began with a demonstration by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), accusing the university of promoting secessionist ideas. Protesters vandalized the campus, challenging a gathering organized by the Spark reading circle, which discussed the 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident.

The university administration insists the event lacked authorization, aligning with protocols. A police complaint was registered for circulating event details without permission, while the student council advocates for handling such issues internally, emphasizing the importance of preserving intellectual freedom.